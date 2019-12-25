Situation in Russian economy creates base for better results, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the situation in the Russian economy, as it creates prerequisites for better results.

"In general, our economic situation is satisfactory, we have naintained a stable macroeconomic situation, inflation, unemployment are low, and the national currency rate is stable," he said. According to Putin "all these are very good prerequisites for achieving great results".

The president also drew attention to the fact that "the positive dynamics of GDP growth is maintained." "But, of course, the growth rates don’t suit us, and we understand what needs to be done. We are trying to implement our plans to create the necessary conditions for increasing our efforts in terms of growth rates, and we are working on the business climate," Putin noted.

Putin said he considers plans to increase investment in fixed assets in Russia to 25% of GDP feasible. "We need to bring it up to 25% in the coming years, and then to 27% - generally, an absolutely feasible indicator, as now we have a little over 21%," Putin said, adding that25% is absolutely achievable.