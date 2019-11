MOSCOW, November 25, /TASS/. Russia is going to consider the issue of expanding supplies of helicopters to Nepal, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"The Russian aviation equipment has proved itself to be good in high-mountain conditions of Nepal. Mi-17 helicopters supplied earlier are operating in Nepal and plans are in place to develop the interaction in this sphere for the future," Lavrov said.