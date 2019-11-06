Bridge connecting Sakhalin to mainland Russia to be built by 2035, says governor

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, November 6. /TASS/. The bridge railway crossing between Selikhin (Khabarovsk Region) and Nysh (Sakhalin) will connect Sakhalin Island to mainland Russia by 2035, Governor of Russia’s Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko told TASS on Wednesday.

Moreover, a bridge between Sakhalin Island and Japan’s Hokkaido is planned to be constructed in the future, he added. Regional and federal authorities suggest that the construction of links between the island and mainland Russia and Japan will allow including Japanese ports into the system of Russian Railways and the Northern Sea Route.

"The bridge to Sakhalin will be built by 2035, meaning that the works there have already started," the governor said, adding that the project’s feasibility study is being drafted now.

The construction of the link will require 252.8 bln rubles ($3.9 bln), Limarenko noted.