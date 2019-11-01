Russian diamond miner Alrosa sells 75% of auctioned lots in Dubai

There were 84 participants from major diamond trading centers, such as UAE, India, Belgium, Russia, Israel and Hong Kong, according to the press release.

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian diamond miner Alrosa sold 112 large rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,740 carats at an auction in Dubai, the company said in a press release.

"In Dubai, we sold 75% of auctioned rough diamonds. This is a good result at the time when tough market is still having an impact on the demand and sales. Despite the difficult situation, our Dubai trading site remains attractive for clients from all over the world. Thus, more than 80 companies participated in our latest auction," Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of Alrosa said as quoted by the company’s press release.

This was the fourth Alrosa’s auction for special size rough diamonds in Dubai this year. The next one will take place in December.

Alrosa, a leading diamond mining company, has operations in Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk region, as well as in Angola. The company accounts for 27% of the global diamond mining. In 2018, the enterprises of Alrosa Group produced 36.7 mln carats of diamonds, while revenues from sales of rough diamonds and polished diamonds amounted to $4.5 bln.