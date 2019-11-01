Construction of Moscow-Kazan highway to start in 2020

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The construction of the new toll highway between Moscow and Kazan will start in 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maksim Akimov said on Friday, adding that it is planned to fully complete the construction by 2027.

"Works will start at the beginning of 2020, meaning the construction of new sections from Moscow to Vladimir, which is 145 kilometers, including bypasses of Balashikha and Noginsk," he said. "The new highway will be fully ready by 2027," the deputy PM added.