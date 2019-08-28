Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Railways and the consortium German Initiative for the Development of High-Speed Rail Lines in Russia, which includes Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and others, have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the design, financing and implementation of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway, TASS reports from the signing ceremony.
General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozyorov and CEO of Siemens Mobility GmbH Sabrina Soussan signed the document.
"The parties agree to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of design and consulting, production and supply of equipment, investment and financing for the implementation of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway. It is assumed that the high-speed railway project will be carried out based on public-private partnership mechanisms," the Russian Railways issued a statement.