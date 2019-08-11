Russian prime minister arrives in Turkmenistan for Caspian Economic Forum

TURKMENBASHI /Turkmenistan/, August 11./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Turkmenistan, where he will participate in the first Caspian Economic Forum and meet with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the press service of the Russian government reports.

On Monday, August 12, Medvedev will address a plenary session of the forum as well as will attend an international exhibition of innovation technologies of the Caspian states, where Russia will have an exhibition area.

On the sidelines of the event, Dmitry Medvedev is to meet with Berdymukhamedov "to discuss pressing issues of Russian-Turkmen partnership and cooperation in the Caspian region," the press service said.

Medvedev’s previous visit was at the end of May, when he was in Ashgabat for a prime ministerial meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).