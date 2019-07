MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The euro lost 0.76% during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday and dropped to 69.96 rubles, according to trading data.

The euro rate was below 70 rubles last time on March 12 of the last year.

The dollar rate declined by 0.49% at the same time to 62.99 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

Brent oil futures with delivery in September 2019 rose by 1.52% on the London-based ICE and reached $64.14 a barrel.