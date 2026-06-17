MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine lost 5 Starlink satellite communication stations and 12 drone control points in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East over the past day, an officer of Battlegroup East’s press center, Mikhail Gerasimov, reported.

"During the day, 5 Starlink satellite communication stations, 32 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 12 drone control points were destroyed," the officer said.

According to his data, as a result of counter-battery fire, an enemy towed howitzer was destroyed.