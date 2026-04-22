Combat experience distinguishes Rus-PE munition from its counterparts — Kalashnikov

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Extensive combat experience distinguishes Russia’s new Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions from its foreign counterparts, Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Malaysia.

"We are keeping abreast of the times, closely monitoring international experience and leading weapons developing countries working on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and loitering munitions. The most important quality of our products is their extensive combat experience, something many Western manufacturers cannot boast. Of course, there’s a big difference between developing and manufacturing a product in peacetime and in a military conflict. Therefore, this is our competitive advantage. Extensive combat experience is the core value of military products. And, of course, the Rus-PE’s competitive price and its high performance characteristics are also worth noting," Rokeakh said.

The loitering munition was demonstrated for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region at the exhibition in Malaysia. The Rus-PE had its international premiere in February 2026 at an exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. Kalashnikov Group products are being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec).