Air defenses down 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 11:30 p.m. on November 3 and 7:00 a.m. on November 4 (8:30 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT). Forty drones were shot down over the Voronezh Region, 20 over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, ten over the Belgorod Region, six over the Kursk Region, four over the Lipetsk Region, two over the Volgograd Region, another two over the Bashkortostan Region and one over the Saratov Region," the statement reads.