Ukrainians use more than 120 drones in attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, November 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Russia’s Belgorod Region using more than 120 drones over the past day, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters reported.

Between 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on November 2 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on November 3, 43 enemy drones were destroyed over the region, the headquarters said in a statement.

In the Valuiki municipal district, 17 out of 26 drones were downed or jammed. A female civilian was killed as a drone detonated, and three people sustained wounds.

In the Graivoron municipality, just five out of 26 drones were jammed. Two women were injured as drones detonated, and another civilian sustained a barotrauma in an FPV drone attack on his car. All of them are receiving outpatient care.

As many as 18 Ukrainian drones were launched on the Shebekino municipal district, of which 10 were jammed or downed. A man was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a production site there.