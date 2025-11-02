Black Sea Fleet forces destroy six Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Units of the Black Sea Fleet eliminated six unmanned surface vessels belonging to Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Six unmanned surface vessels were destroyed by the forces of the Black Sea Fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the statement said.

It was also reported earlier that two foreign civilian vessels were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the port of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, according to the regional emergency response headquarters.