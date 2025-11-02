MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Fighters of the Russia’s West battlegroup repelled three attacks by Ukrainian units in the areas of Blagodatovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region, which were aimed at breaking through to encircled formations, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Three attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 151st and 92nd Mechanized Brigades were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Blagodatovka, Velikaya Shapkovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region, aimed at unblocking encircled formations. Up to 20 militants and a Djura armored vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that Russian air defense systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Kuban and the Black Sea within a three-hour period. "From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Moscow time on November 2, on-duty air defense forces destroyed 15 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 14 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Region and one over the Black Sea," the ministry said.