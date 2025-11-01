Success of Russian weapons in combat zones foments interest abroad — FSMTC

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Dmitry Shugayev, has highlighted the growing international interest in Russian weaponry, citing the proven effectiveness and success of Russian arms in combat zones.

"In my assessment, the exceptional combat performance and high efficiency demonstrated by our weapons significantly enhance their appeal to foreign partners. Moreover, the operational experience gained with innovative systems - such as various unmanned aerial vehicles - broadens our export portfolio. The capabilities of these advanced systems have already been validated," Shugayev stated in an interview published on the FSMTC website.

He pointed out that Russian defense industry products currently in high demand include ground force weapons systems and equipment, radar and target acquisition systems, electronic warfare (EW) solutions applicable to UAVs, air defense systems, and close-combat weaponry. Additionally, he noted sustained foreign interest in aircraft, air defense, ground equipment, anti-tank missile systems, and small arms.

"Today, we can confidently affirm that our defense-industrial complex has demonstrated resilience amid the sanctions imposed by Western countries. Our companies, leadership, and workforce have endured considerable pressure, working together to address complex challenges. The industry has adapted to new geopolitical and economic realities, effectively responding to issues related to state defense procurement and the expansion of military-technical cooperation with other nations," Shugayev concluded.