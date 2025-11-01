Militarization of Asia-Pacific fuels military activity — Russian top brass

KUALA LUMPUR, November 1. /TASS/. Growing tensions and militarization in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) are contributing to increased military activity, including that among non-regional powers, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said at the 12th meeting of defense ministers of countries involved in the ADMM Plus initiative.

"NATO leaders pledged to act as guarantors of the security of the Russian-speaking population subjected to genocide, some of whom were already citizens of Russia. However, as they themselves later stated, they never intended to fulfill their obligations. This is precisely the development we would very much like to avoid in the Asia-Pacific region, and the growing threat we are now seeing. Growing tensions and militarization in the Asia-Pacific region are contributing to increased military activity, including among non-regional powers," Savelyev emphasized.

According to him, the increased military activity is manifested in the rise of intensity and scale of exercises, the concentration of strike forces and means, the deployment of military infrastructure, and the redeployment of medium-range ballistic missiles to the region.