Lebedev Pistol design smoother than Glock — creator

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, October 31. /TASS/. The Lebedev Pistol (PL) is ergonomically superior to the Austrian Glock, weapon designer Dmitry Lebedev told reporters during a presentation of PLK, MPL and MPL-1 pistols by the Kalashnikov Holding.

"What is the fundamental difference between these firearms and the other ones? Let me explain: compared with its closest counterpart - that is, the most widely known and the gold standard in global pistols, the Glock - ours has better ergonomics," the designer said.

Characteristics like grip angle, how the gun fits in the hand and the strategic weight distribution make the weapon easy to handle for pros down to beginners, Lebedev said. "We are proactively interacting with operators," he noted. "Users experienced in working with the Glock, those who are experienced gun users, confirm in the majority of cases that our weapon is more comfortable," the designer stressed.

The Lebedev Pistol is also highly durable, Lebedev said. "Our weapon is adapted to such ultra-high-power cartridges as the 7N21. Very few pistols are adapted to be used with this kind of ammunition globally because the cartridge even within the Parabellum caliber is ultra high pressure, and any weapon becomes worn and torn in a very short time. We guarantee ten thousand [shots] - this is our official factory guarantee, which means that the weapon holds out much longer. According to our own experience, you can even fire about 20,000 shots with this cartridge - no problem. If we take less powerful ones, then it is 40,000, 50,000, 70,000, something like that," Lebedev said.