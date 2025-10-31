Lebedev handgun being improved based on frontline feedback — manufacturer

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, October 31. /TASS/. The Lebedev handgun family, manufactured by Kalashnikov Concern, continues to evolve through ongoing enhancements driven by user feedback from the special military operations zone, according to lead designer Dmitry Lebedev.

"Improvements are regularly implemented in the Lebedev handgun line based on insights from military personnel operating in the special military operation zone," Lebedev explained.

Previously, Lebedev highlighted that, thanks to innovative design solutions, his handgun family boasts greater ergonomics compared to its closest competitor, the Austrian Glock. "We actively collaborate with user organizations. We won't shy away from saying that our weapons are very popular among users. The vast majority of highly qualified Glock users confirm that our firearms are more comfortable to handle," Lebedev stated.

In April 2024, Lebedev announced that the Lebedev Modular Pistol (MPL) and its specialized version, the MPL1, have entered serial production at the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (IMZ), part of Kalashnikov Concern.

Development of the MPL commenced in 2017, aligned with the tactical and technical requirements of the Russian National Guard. The project involved experimental design efforts aimed at creating a promising 9x19mm Parabellum chambered pistol with expanded tactical capabilities. After several years of development, the MPL successfully completed state testing in February 2021.

The Lebedev Compact Pistol (PLK) is intended to replace the Makarov Pistol (PM), while the Modular Pistol (MPL) is designed to succeed the Yarygin 6P35 in Rosgvardia units. In 2021, the PLK was adopted by the Russian Interior Ministry, and the MPL and MPL-1 received adoption from the National Guard (Rosgvardia).