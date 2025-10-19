Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor

GENICHESK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have already begun liberating the city of Kherson and now control its industrial zone on the left bank of the Dnieper River and some of its neighborhoods, Kherson Region governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"We control part of Kherson that are located on the left bank. It is an industrial zone and our forces already control it. A lot of suburban settlements on islands in the Dnieper lower reaches, downstream to the Black Sea, are also under the control of the Russian army. So, the liberation of Kherson has already started," he said.

On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank. According to Sergey Surovikin, who was commander of the Russian group of forces in the special military operation zone, explained this decision by the threat of the isolation of Russian forces in case of the flooding of the territory of Kakhovskaya hydropower plant. Local residents - more than 115,000 people, were evacuated from the right bank.