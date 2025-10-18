MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Southern troop grouping have liberated the settlement of Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the South battlegroup, through active offensive operations, have liberated the settlement of Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement said.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours. According to the ministry, in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, the enemy lost up to 205 troops; in the West battlegroup’s zone - over 230; the South battlegroup’s zone - up to 195; the Center battlegroup’s zone - up to 580; the East battlegroup’s zone - more than 280; and in the Dnepr battlegroup’s direction - over 75 servicemen.