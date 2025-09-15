T-72B3 tank crews practice firing from closed positions during Zapad 2025 drills

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. During the Zapad 2025 exercises in the Kaliningrad Region, crews of T-72B3 tanks from the Leningrad Military District demonstrated combat skills, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the course of the joint strategic drills, soldiers from the tank regiment of the army corps executed precise fire from various concealed positions. They effectively targeted rear areas of the simulated enemy’s concentration and fortified strongholds using high-explosive fragmentation rounds, accurately striking targets up to eight kilometers away. The tank crews also engaged the mock enemy’s armored formations with sub-caliber ammunition, providing vital cover for advancing assault units.

The exercises incorporated realistic combat scenarios, including the simulated destruction of a tank by a TM-62 anti-tank mine. The explosion damaged the vehicle’s track link, but the crew of the BREM-1 armored repair and recovery vehicle responded swiftly. They evacuated the damaged tank to a rear area where field repairs were promptly carried out, restoring it to operational status.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.