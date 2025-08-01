{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian officer says Ukraine’s losses cited by Ukrainian volunteer are realistic

According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The data about Ukraine’s daily losses of up to 1,500 troops that was cited by Ukrainian volunteer Maria Berlinskaya look quite realistic, a source in the Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"Realistic data concerning the Kiev regime’s losses has been made public in Ukraine. Ukrainian army volunteer Maria Berlinskaya anticipates that there will be no Ukrainian army by the end of this year, bearing in mind that it loses more than 1,500 troops a day, who are either killed or wounded or desert. These figures are the result of the analysis of obituaries and communication with army units," the source said.

He recalled that Vladimir Zelensky cited the losses of 45,000 troops since the beginning of the special military operation. So, in his words, the volunteer’s data shocked everyone. "The Ukrainian should be prepared that such sobering information will surface more often and in the long run they will have to acknowledge the price they have paid for the maidan (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS) and the anti-Russian course," he stressed.

According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
No tank brigades left in Ukraine — security forces
"According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the 4th separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been reorganized into a separate heavy mechanized brigade," a source said.
Read more
Politician urges West to keep in mind serial production of Oreshnik missiles
According to Sergey Mironov, the West should accept reality and "behave decently"
Read more
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
Read more
Export of Russian gas to Europe via TurkStream hits record in July
Russian gas exports to Europe in this direction rose to 1.59 bcm
Read more
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
Read more
Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy
Viktor Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the US to continue its efforts in the current situation
Read more
Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump
Special envoy is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not," US leader said
Read more
Import of Pakistani oil by India not possible — expert
New Delhi is buying oil from countries with which it can make the most beneficial deals, President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association Ajay Bansal said
Read more
Madagascar mulls possibility of launching flights to Russia
The colleagues from Madagascar are evaluating their capabilities with the involvement of foreign airlines from their region to launch flights to Russia, Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said
Read more
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
Read more
Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army
Read more
Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs
Read more
Putin explains his remarks about Vladimir Lenin
Earlier, Putin said Lenin had "planted an atom bomb under the building called Russia and that bomb went off a while later"
Read more
British PM informs Zelensky about accelerated drone production for Ukrainian army
The UK Defense Ministry announced plans to increase drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold this year, potentially supplying up to 100,000 units
Read more
Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut Platonov leaves Earth for ISS
The launch of the Crew Dragon was initially scheduled for July 31, but was postponed due to bad weather
Read more
22 sensible earthquakes occurred in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky over day
In total, more than 130 earthquakes were registered over that period
Read more
Russia grateful to Belarus for assistance in exchanges with Ukraine — Putin
The exchanges took place on the territory of Belarus
Read more
Russian instructors, CAR armed forces nearly eliminate terrorism in republic
Head of the Officers’ Union for International Security Alexander Ivanov wished that the DRC "will just as successfully overcome all difficulties and enter a path to long-term development as soon as possible"
Read more
Lukashenko says discussed potential air ceasefire with US officials
"Things need to be handled carefully, and an agreement can be reached," the Belarusian president said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Read more
Indian economy’s able to withstand Trump's pressure — India TV sources
The source recalled that India successfully withstood economic sanctions after the nuclear tests in Pokhran during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Up to 300,000 tourists expected to visit Russia’s Kaliningrad Region this summer
Last year’s tourist flow in the region reached around 870,000 people in summer months
Read more
Russia ready to bide time on peace talks, if Ukraine not ready — Putin
The Russian leader commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that talks with Moscow made no sense until "the regime" changed in Russia
Read more
Ex-Google, Microsoft engineer says risk of humanity's demise due to AI as high as 95%
At some point, AI could be replaced by artificial superintelligence, which would allow computers to solve problems that humankind can only dream of, such as curing cancer or making intergalactic flights, Nate Soares said
Read more
Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems
Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Read more
EU concluded unfavorable, impossible, illegitimate deal with US, Hungarian PM says
The European Commission took on obligations to the US that EU countries cannot fulfill, Viktor Orban insisted
Read more
Draft bill to allocate aid worth $54.6 billion to Ukraine unveiled in US Senate
The assistance of almost $55 billion is to be allocated to Ukraine during the fiscal years of 2026 and 2027, the upper chamber’s foreign affairs committee said
Read more
Ukraine sells cultural soul, ties with DPRK: takeaways from Russian diplomat’s briefing
Kiev is ready to pay for Western weapons with its cultural heritage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in service increases
According to Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev, the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving advanced Su-35S air superiority fighters and modernized Su-34M fighter-bombers
Read more
Poland is working on transferring 48th, 49th military aid packages to Ukraine — MFA
Radoslaw Sikorski did not disclose the financial value of the aid tranches or specify the types of weapons they will include
Read more
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Read more
US to impose anti-Russian sanctions, even if they have no effect — Trump
"I don't know if that has any effect but we're going to do it," the president said
Read more
Pacific Fleet to host Russia-China naval drills Maritime Interaction 2025 August 1-5
"Defensive in nature, the drills are not directed against third countries," the statement says
Read more
Russian vaccine put on WHO list of promising anti-coronavirus vaccines
So far, this is the only Russian development on the WHO list
Read more
Pentagon provides no details on Trump's order to relocate two submarines
US president claimed that Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev had made "extremely provocative statements"
Read more
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
Read more
BRICS not working against other countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS was created and is developing so that countries can cooperate in areas of mutual interest for mutual benefit
Read more
Civilian killed, 11 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Kherson Region — governor
Vladimir Saldo added that due to Ukrainian shelling, the communities of Radensk, Proletarka, and parts of Velikiye Kopani temporarily lost electricity
Read more
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
Read more
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Trump’s new tariffs fuel global trade war — newspaper
According to the report, the new tariff regime "marks a softening of the aggressive levies the president announced on 'liberation day' on April 2"
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of enemy’s aerial targets
"Russia’s present-day air defense network can certainly be described as reliable," Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Read more
Roscosmos chief says he, acting NASA head agree to continue using ISS until 2028
Dmitry Bakanov said that the conversation went quite well
Read more
Ukrainian missiles main danger to people in Ukraine — Permanent Russian Mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky said that Vladimir Zelensky's only task is "to save his own skin and convince his sponsors to continue military and financial support for his dictatorial and thoroughly corrupt regime"
Read more
All disappointments in talks due to excessive expectations — Putin
"In order to reach a peaceful solution, we need thorough talks, not public ones," the Russian leader said
Read more
Trump reiterates his wish to resolve conflict in Ukraine
"This is a war that should have never happened," the US president stated
Read more
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Read more
Trump says India would stop buying Russian oil
The US leader added that he heard that but is unaware whether it is true or not
Read more
Russia destroys 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Yunakovka — security forces
The Ukrainian army had restored the combat capability of its units in the Sumy Region, for which three amphibious brigades were completed: the 80th and 95th separate assault brigades and 71 separate jaeger brigade
Read more
Putin says Russian government is legitimate, unlike Ukrainian
The political regime in Russia is based on the Constitution, which cannot be said about Ukraine, the Russian president noted
Read more
Foreign Ministry says La Repubblica journalist distorts truth about Russia
The ministry said that Rosalba Castelletti "provoked such a scandal" that the Italian Foreign Ministry even summoned the Russian ambassador
Read more
Roscosmos to demonstrate Sarmat ICBM to US inspectors by late February 2024
The purpose of the task is to fulfill Russia’s international obligations. Both training and demonstration will take place at facilities of the missile’s manufacturer, JSC Krasmash
Read more
India to continue talks with US, relations with Russia won’t change — expert
Former director of the Indian Institute of Social Studies of India Ash Narain Roy is convinced that India will not succumb to US pressure
Read more
Gains in special military operation achieved through Russian fighters’ heroism — Putin
"We owe this to them and to those of our soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield for their Motherland," the head of state said
Read more
EU roads unfit for troop, gear movement in war with Russia — newspaper
European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas proposes spending at least 17 billion euros on revamping European transport infrastructure in order to improve military mobility
Read more
Trump corners himself by shortening deadline for Ukraine deal, expert says
According to Mark Episkopos, Russia will never agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire
Read more
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Read more
Gutsul’s trial to determine Moldova’s future for years — Russian diplomat
"Hopefully, common sense will win out in Chisinau and the Moldovan government will get back to observing the law, regardless of the current regime’s political goals," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast
"The intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reached 3 points, according to preliminary estimates," the statement said
Read more
Russian officer says Ukraine’s losses cited by Ukrainian volunteer are realistic
According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025
Read more
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
Read more
Press review: Russia frees Chasov Yar as Ukraine restores anti-graft powers amid unrest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 1st
Read more
Russia's new high-speed drones could be big problem for Ukraine — media
According to the report, the Russian Geran-3 drones can reach speeds up to 800 km/h, velocities comparable to cruise missiles
Read more
Oil price slows decline by almost 1 p.p. after Trump's words about nuclear submarines
According to the exchange at 08:15 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent futures contract accelerated their decline again and were trading at $69.6
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation was completed "successfully"
Read more
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer — scientist
The vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said
Read more
Trump orders relocation of two US submarines allegedly because of Medvedev's words
The Pentagon has not yet specified where the submarines were sent
Read more
Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Valaam Island — media outlet
Earlier on Friday, Alexander Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg
Read more
Trump signs executive order imposing tariffs on EU, over 60 other countries
The tariffs will take effect on August 7
Read more
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
Read more
US lacks leverage to mediate settlement of conflict between Russia, Ukraine — expert
Sun Qi said that Donald Trump's decision, when he began threatening sanctions against Russia and its trading partners, is irrational and demonstrates his irritation after the attempts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict flopped
Read more
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Read more
Sandu, her Western sponsors continue rocking situation in Moldova — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that international structures were in no hurry to react to the crackdown on dissidence in Moldova
Read more
IMOEX2 Index accelerated decline amid Trump's statement on nuclear submarines
As of 08:19 p.m. Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index slowed its decline to 0.5% and reached 2,722.78 points
Read more
No tank brigades left in Ukraine — security forces
"According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the 4th separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been reorganized into a separate heavy mechanized brigade," a source said.
Read more
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more
Belarus creates special operations brigade in region bordering Ukraine
Major-General Vadim Denisenko emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening the southern sector, describing it as the most tense and unpredictable area
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Residential buildings were damaged in the Rostov Region
Read more
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat reassures Hamas delegation of Ankara’s support — sources
Hakan Fidan stressed that Turkey supported continuing ceasefire talks
Read more
Russia slams UNSC for hypocrisy, abusing Ukrainian crisis
Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia doesn’t object to discussing the Ukrainian crisis as such
Read more
Trump says he redeploys nuclear submarines for safety of Americans
"We just have to be careful," US president said
Read more
Trump says he does not care about India-Russia trade ties
Earlier, the US leader said that the US would impose 25% tariffs on India, effective August 1
Read more
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Read more
Putin says EU has lost all political sovereignty
The Russian leader pointed out that many political analysts have said recently that the European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf
Read more
Russia to deliver Oreshnik hypersonic missile system to Belarus by yearend — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Belarusian and Russian military specialists have chosen a site for future positions
Read more
India guided by national interests when buying weapons — foreign ministry
As reported earlier, India had notified the United States that it was not interested in buying US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets
Read more
NATO works on new mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Kiev should prioritize the weapons it needs by $500 million batches, while NATO allies will decide who will allocate the funds
Read more
Russia-US substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues yields results — Lavrov
"It is thanks to President Donald Trump's insistence that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
UN has no comment yet on Trump's statement on deployment of nuclear submarines
On Friday, US President wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered the relocation of US submarines "to the appropriate regions" in case there was something serious behind Medvedev's statements
Read more
Russian forces step up pressure on Ukrainian troops in Konstantinovka — security forces
According to the security forces, Russian servicemen are delivering the greatest number of strikes to the western part of the city
Read more
First serial Oreshnik missile system produced in Russia — Putin
The first serial missile has been delivered to the army, the Russian leader said
Read more
Clashes between police, protesters against mobilization started in Vinnitsa
No official comments have been made thus far regarding the incident
Read more
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
Read more
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
Erdogan says situation in Gaza is "this century’s most atrocious genocide"
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara has not refused from supporting both Hamas and Gazans in general, despite the Western pressure
Read more
Russia seeks to root out causes of Ukraine crisis, ensure security — Putin
According to the Russian president, humanitarian issues are also important
Read more
Gold price tops $3,400 per troy ounce, first time since July 23
Brent crude futures for October 2025 delivery on the London ICE exchange were trading lower, according to market data
Read more