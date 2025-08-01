MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The data about Ukraine’s daily losses of up to 1,500 troops that was cited by Ukrainian volunteer Maria Berlinskaya look quite realistic, a source in the Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"Realistic data concerning the Kiev regime’s losses has been made public in Ukraine. Ukrainian army volunteer Maria Berlinskaya anticipates that there will be no Ukrainian army by the end of this year, bearing in mind that it loses more than 1,500 troops a day, who are either killed or wounded or desert. These figures are the result of the analysis of obituaries and communication with army units," the source said.

He recalled that Vladimir Zelensky cited the losses of 45,000 troops since the beginning of the special military operation. So, in his words, the volunteer’s data shocked everyone. "The Ukrainian should be prepared that such sobering information will surface more often and in the long run they will have to acknowledge the price they have paid for the maidan (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS) and the anti-Russian course," he stressed.

According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025.