Modernized Navy to adapt to any geopolitical changes — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Navy development strategy 2050 has been prepared so that the modernized Navy will be able to quickly respond to changes in the global situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the video address on the occasion of the Navy Day.

"This year, we have approved a new Navy Development Strategy. This is the first-ever strategy designed for an extended period, until 2050, which is clear evidence of our confidence in our strength and capabilities," the head of state said.

This is the direct evidence of Russia’s confidence in its strength and capabilities, Putin noted. "The key element of our modernized Navy will be its ability to quickly adjust to any changes in the strategic situation and to take into account all current trends and forecasts, including the outlook for the development of international cooperation based on the principles of true equality and mutual respect for each other’s interests," he added.