Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have eliminated practically all American-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) delivered to Ukraine, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Tuesday.

"Bradley IFVs have one serious weakness: problems with their cross country capability, due to which they cannot move normally on rough terrain and through fields. They get stuck in dense soil and become an easy target due to their huge dimensions. What’s the use of improved protection, if the result is the same? Practically, all the Bradleys supplied to Ukraine have been destroyed now. You have to understand after all that an IFV is not a tank," the Rostec chief said in an interview with the Razvedchik (Scout) journal.

An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, he said.

"Our IFVs are capable of this, whereas American vehicles are not," the Rostec chief stressed.