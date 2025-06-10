Russian forces liberate over 150 settlements since beginning of 2025

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Since the start of 2025, Russian military personnel have liberated more than 150 populated areas, according to TASS calculations.

Based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily and weekly operational briefings, the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which was recently retaken, became the 152nd settlement to be liberated since the beginning of the year.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier on Tuesday that Russian air defense systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions of Russia between 9:50 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. Moscow time.

"From 9:50 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Moscow time on June 9, 76 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed by on-duty air defense systems: 46 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, nine UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, two UAVs each over the territories of the Oryol and Kaluga Regions, and one UAV over the Voronezh Region," the statement said.