US, Swedish reconnaissance jets conduct patrols over Baltic Sea area

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Reconnaissance jets from the US and Sweden were observed in the airspace above the Baltic Sea and near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, a TASS correspondent reported, citing the Flightradar24.com service.

According to the website, a Swedish Air Force S102B Korpen GIV-SP Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft (registration number 102002, hex code 4A81F9) and a US Air Force Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis reconnaissance and target designation aircraft (registration number N159L, hex code A0EC98) were observed in the specified area.

Flight monitoring services regularly track data on military aircraft flights over the Baltic Sea and near the Kaliningrad Region.

As of now, the US aircraft has departed the Baltic Sea area, while the Swedish jet continues to patrol the area near the Kaliningrad Region.

The NATO Baltops 2025 exercise began on June 3. It has taken place in the Baltic Sea since 1972.