MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Units from the Battlegroup North liberated the locality of Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region as a result of determined military action," the ministry said.

Russia’s top brass put the total number of Ukrainian casualties in the special military operation zone over the past day at 1,440.

Namely, Ukraine sustained more than 200 casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup North, roughly 210 casualties in the zone controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup West, roughly 280 casualties from actions by Russia’s Battlegroup South, over 510 casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center, roughly 155 casualties in the zone controlled by the Battlegroup East, and more than 85 casualties in the Battlegroup Dnepr’s zone of responsibility, the ministry specified.

Also, Russian forces downed seven JDAM glide bombs and 100 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry.

Iskander missile strikes

The Russian military delivered an Iskander-M missile strike on a Ukrainian long-range drone launch site at the Chuguyev airfield in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of a pinpoint missile strike, six drone launchers, eight motor vehicles and some 30 kamikaze drones prepared for launch by Ukrainian nationalists were destroyed," the ministry said.

In another Iskander-M missile strike, Russia targeted Ukrainian mobile drone launch and control sites near the locality of Krolevets in the Sumy Region, the ministry added. "As a result of a missile strike, two motor cars carrying mobile drone launch and control stations and troops were struck. Also, objective control recorded a fire at unmanned [aerial] vehicles prepared for launch as their payload detonated," the ministry concluded.