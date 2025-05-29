Russian weapons tested in combat, in demand all over the world — top security official

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian weapons have proven their effectiveness in real combat conditions and are therefore in great demand all over the world, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich.

"At present, we are leaders in this field, because they [Russian-made weapons] were not just time-tested, they were proven in combat, and, of course, are in great demand. We have vast experience, and we also have technical solutions, created by our design bureaus, enterprises and industrial clusters. They were tested in a way that is difficult on the one hand, but very productive on the other - namely, real combat testing. I’m referring to defense capabilities, air defense systems and attack capabilities," he said on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Speaking about Russian-Belarusian defense cooperation, he said: "I’m sure that what we are doing together worked in the past, it works now and will succeed in the future - in the face of ill-wishers."