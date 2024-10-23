Russian Pacific Fleet ships wrap up friendly visit to Myanmar

BANGKOK, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov and support vessel Pechenga have wrapped up their friendly call at Myanmar, Russia’s embassy in the Southeast Asian country told TASS on Wednesday.

The Russian naval sailors met with representatives of local authorities and the Myanmar military and went sightseeing in Yangon, it said.

"According to the Russian embassy’s information, the naval group left the port of the city of Yangon on October 23 for the second joint exercise Marumex 2024 of the Russian and Myanmar navies," the embassy’s representative said.

The visit by the Russian Pacific Fleet ships "will contribute to further bolstering trust and friendly relations between the two countries," Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov stressed.

Military Attache Sergey Kurchenko from the Russian embassy in Myanmar told TASS on October 21 that the Pacific Fleet’s ships had moored at the port of Yangon.

On October 14-17, the Russian naval group made a friendly call at Malaysia to participate in commemorative events and pay tribute to the crew of the Imperial Russian Navy cruiser Zhemchug, which sank near the coast of Penang Island 110 years ago after it was attacked by the German cruiser Emden during World War I. The Russian sailors laid flowers and wreaths at the graves of 11 crewmembers of the cruiser Zhemchug at the Western Road Christian Cemetery in George Town and on Jerejak Island.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on October 5 that the corvettes Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov had deployed to the sea to accomplish missions in the Asia-Pacific region. In the Peter the Great Gulf, one of the corvettes took a Pacific Fleet Ka-27 naval helicopter on its board.

During its long-distance deployment, the Pacific Fleet’s naval group will hold a series of drills in the Asia-Pacific region, in particular, to hunt down and destroy a notional enemy’s submarines and practice air defense and anti-saboteur defense at sea, it said.