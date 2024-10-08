Russia’s Su-25 ground-attack aircraft foil rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-25 ground attack aircraft thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian units in Russia’s borderline region of Kursk, destroying the enemy’s armored vehicles and manpower, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Su-25 ground-attack crews foiled a rotation of Ukrainian military units in border areas of the Kursk region," the ministry said. "As the reconnaissance reported, armored vehicles and manpower of the Ukrainian armed forces were eliminated."

After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, released decoy flares, and returned to the departure airfield.