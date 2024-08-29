Russia has enough tools to thwart attempts to undermine its sovereignty — intel chief

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia has enough tools to repel attempts by potential aggressors to do damage to its sovereignty, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Like 75 years ago, any attempts by a potential aggressor to undermine our country’s sovereignty or progressive development are thwarted now. We have the best cutting-edge high-tech means of containment and, more importantly, unique specialists for that," the Russian intelligence chief told a conference on the 75th anniversary of the USSR’s first nuclear test.

Over the period, Naryshkin said, the country’s intelligence service has accumulated "the richest experience in cooperating with Russia’s largest research institutes and leading corporations. "This cooperation continues today, too. And I am confident that, thanks to these ties, Russia will always be in the vanguard of military-technical progress and therefore stay immune to any foreign dictate or any external threats," the SVR chief concluded.