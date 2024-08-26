Over 5,000 civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR since February 2022

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. More than 5,000 civilians, including nearly 150 children, have died as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since mid-February, 2022, the Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigation directorate for the region said.

"Over the 921 days of escalation, as may as 5,047 civilians, including 149 children, have been killed. A total of 6,851 people, including 457 children, have been wounded," it said.

According to the directorate, as many as 164 civilians, including ten children, have been hurt by VFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel land mines. "Three of them died of wounds," it added.