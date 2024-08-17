Ukrainian drone drops shell on road near Zaporozhye NPP power units

MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a road near the power units of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with a drone on Saturday morning, the plant's management said.

"At 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4:00 a.m. GMT], the Ukrainian drone dropped a shell on the road that runs along the power units outside the perimeter. Personnel use this road all the time. No one was injured, but once again a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the plant was created," the statement said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors present at the ZNPP were informed about the Ukrainian drone attack on the territory of the plant. They visited the place where the shell fell, the plant's management added.