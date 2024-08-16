Russian troops testing modified FPV drones in special military operation area

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. An engineering unit of Russia’s Battlegroup South has begun testing modified FPV drones in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The confrontation of electronic warfare systems in the area of the special military operation has shown the presence of many highly qualified specialists in the Russian Armed Forces. Specialists of an engineering unit of the Battlegroup South are no exception in this regard. After a qualitative analysis and the upgrade of strike FPV drones by the unit’s engineers, drone operators go out to the fields for testing," the ministry said in a statement.

The tests run in conditions maximally close to a combat environment, it said.

"We take up a position hidden from enemy reconnaissance, prepare, tune in and test equipment. We act on a command by a senior officer in whose interests we carry out this work and he gives us coordinates," the ministry quoted the FPV drone operator with the call sign Sterzhen as saying.

This training helps become invisible to the enemy, he added.