Vietnam interested in developing military-technical cooperation in aviation, shipbuilding

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam is interested in developing military-technical cooperation in the aviation sector and shipbuilding and Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told reporters.

"Vietnamese partners are interested in developing the aviation sector and shipbuilding. They are a maritime power and they are naturally interested in strengthening their naval forces. We are ready to provide all possible assistance," he said.

Shugaev beielives the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnam will boost mutual relations.