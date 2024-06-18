Shipbuilders float out next-generation missile corvette for Russian Navy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest held a ceremony attended by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev to float out the Project 20385 second-built corvette Provorny, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"Today is a remarkable event for the Severnaya Verf Shipyard and for the Navy. Today we are floating out the Project 20385 first serial-produced next-generation corvette Provorny. The Project’s lead ship, the corvette Gremyashchiy built by your enterprise, was accepted for service with the Navy a bit earlier," the Navy chief said.

The corvette Provorny will soon enter service with the Russian Navy, the admiral said.

"This ship that will enter service with the Navy in the immediate future, as was the case with the corvette Gremyashchiy, will considerably boost the potential of the Pacific Fleet’s naval force and will faithfully serve its Fatherland. The available advanced powerful weaponry makes it possible to speak precisely about that," the Navy chief said at the float-out ceremony.