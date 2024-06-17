Frigate commander gives high marks to 1st stage of naval group’s long-distance deployment

HAVANA, June 17. /The first stage of the long-distance deployment of the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval ships, which have left the port of Havana, was rated "excellent," the commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, Captain 2nd Rank Pavel Konov, told TASS in an interview.

"We have accomplished all that we planned. We are ready to continue to fulfill combat service tasks," the naval commander stressed. "Nobody cancels the tasks, they were set and will be dealt with further, with the same quality," he added.

Konov also said that the crews of the ships, which called at the port of Havana on June 12, had enough time to rest, "because four or five days is the optimal time for rest". In the Cuban capital city, the sailors visited museums and went to the beach, he added.

On Monday, the group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov wrapped up its unofficial visit and left the Havana port in Cuba to continue accomplishing long-distance deployment missions, the Fleet’s press office reported.