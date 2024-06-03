All seven pillars of nuclear safety at Zaporozhye nuke plant compromised — IAEA chief

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. Each of the seven security pillars outlined by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been compromised, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains precarious," Grossi said as he delivered his opening statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday. "All Seven Pillars of Nuclear Safety and Security have been fully or partially compromised," he added.

According to the IAEA chief, the attacks and the regular disconnection of the off-site electricity lines amid "military activity" have caused a grave situation at the nuke plant.