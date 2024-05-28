Hammer air bomb, Olkha MLRS projectile shot down over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A Hammer guided air bomb and an Olkha MLRS projectile were shot down over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At about 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 28, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a French-made Hammer guided air bomb an Olkha multiple launch missile system was thwarted. Russian air defense systems destroyed a Hammer guided air bomb and an Olkha MLRS projectiles over the Belgorod Region," it said.