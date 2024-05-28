US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16, and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, one shelling attack on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.