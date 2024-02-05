Russia promotes S-400 ADS in Middle East

RIYADH, February 5. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport constantly promotes S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Middle East. In contrast to western analogues, it confirmed the ability to destroy ballistic missiles in real combat, CEO of the arms trader Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"S-400 is the best long-range air defense system in the world at present. Rosoboronexport constantly works to promote it in the Middle East, where partners display a high interest in the protection of their territories and important infrastructure objects against air threats," he said.

S-400 surpasses foreign analogues in some characteristics. Real combat in Ukraine confirmed that the complex can down both aerodynamic and ballistic missiles.

"The experience of the special military operation demonstrated that modern western air defense systems miss ballistic targets in practically 100% of cases," he said.

S-400 Triumph (SA-21 Growler by NATO classification) is a Russian antiaircraft intermediate and long-range missile system to destroy modern and perspective aerospace attack means. It can destroy aerodynamic targets at a distance up to 400 km and tactical ballistic targets with a speed of 4.8 km/s (cruise missiles, tactical and strategic aircraft, ballistic missile warheads) at a distance of up to 60 km.

Its radars detect air targets at a distance of 600 km. Guided antiaircraft missiles 48N6E3 can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes from 10 to 27 thousand meters and ballistic targets - from 2 to 25 thousand meters.