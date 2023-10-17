Israel used white phosphorus in south Lebanon again, Al Wataniya says

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used white phosphorus munitions again as it attacked areas near the border with Lebanon, Lebanon’s state-run news agency Al Wataniya reported.

The IDF mostly attacked residential areas, with those adjacent to the so called Blue Line, a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, coming under attack, Al Wataniya said. The attacks resulted in casualties, but their number has not been disclosed.

On October 11, the Lebanese news agency said that Israeli troops used white phosphorus in strikes on the western part of South Lebanon. Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi later said his country did not use white phosphorus bombs.