Kondor-FKA satellite constellation to grow to four — source

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. The constellation of Kondor-FKA Earth remote sensing satellites will be increased to four units, a source told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 Forum.

"Key issues related to production of two more satellites have already been resolved. Equipment manufacturing started," the source said.

The first satellite of the constellation was launched on May 27 of this year and the second one is planned to be sent to the orbit in 2024. Satellites will monitor the ice situation on the Northern Sea Route, observe consequences of emergencies and made radar imagery of the Earth for the agribusiness sector.

