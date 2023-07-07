MELITOPOL, July 7. /TASS/. The risks of a potential nuclear false flag by Kiev in the Zaporozhye Region have not diminished, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

Kirill Budanov, the director of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, told The Times in an interview earlier that the danger of an artificial technogenic catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was quietly going down. However, he did not say why.

"I am not seeing a reduction in risks of a nuclear false flag. Budanov’s statement in this sense is aimed at reducing our vigilance," Rogov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of plotting a terrorist attack on the nuclear facility. He informed the United States, Brazil, India and China, as well as European, Middle Eastern and African countries about this alleged plot but provided no evidence to back up his allegations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted these allegations as yet another lie. According to Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, Zelensky’s statements may indicate that Kiev is plotting to mount a terrorist attack or strike on the ZNPP in a bid to drag NATO fully into the conflict.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant in late February. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).