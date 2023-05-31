Russian forces destroy Ukrainian mortar team, howitzer in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian howitzer and a mortar team in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Priozyornaya destroyed a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition. The strike killed six Ukrainian soldiers and another three sustained wounds of various severity," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Olgovka eliminated a 120mm mortar with its team, killing three and wounding four Ukrainian soldiers, he said.