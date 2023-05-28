Russian forces eliminate more than 100 Ukrainian troops near South Donetsk, Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out 100 Ukrainian service members, a US-made AN/TPQ-37 Firefinder radar and an ammo depot of the 128th mountain assault brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the past day, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 100 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as four cars," he said.

Also, an ammo depot of Ukraine’s 128th mountain assault brigade was destroyed near Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 weapon locating system was eliminated near Novouspenovskoye in the same region.