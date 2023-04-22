Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian Akatsiya, Gvozdika howitzers in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed the Ukrainian 2C3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and the 2S1 Gvozdika self-howitzer on the right bank of the Kherson Region, the region's emergency services told reporters.

"At night, artillery fire near Tokaryovka destroyed 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer with ammunition, casualties: five Ukrainian servicemen. Yesterday, artillery fire near Tyaginka destroyed a 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-howitzer with ammunition, casualties: five Ukrainian servicemen," he said.

Earlier, the emergency services reported that on Saturday night the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 30 shells from the barrel artillery at four settlements on the left bank of the Kherson Region.