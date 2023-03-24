Russian army wipes out Foreign Legion’s ammo depot in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Foreign Legion mercenary units in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said on Friday.

"In the area of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Foreign Legion mercenary units was wiped out. Besides, in the area of Stepnoye, in the Zaporozhye Region, a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar was destroyed," he reported.

According to Konashenkov, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck 87 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 109 areas. Also, a Ukrainian drone storage facility was wiped out near Sukhoi Liman in the Odessa Region, the general added.