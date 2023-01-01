Russian troops eliminate six sabotage groups in Zaporozhye Region, DPR

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces eliminated six sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Six Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups active near the Novoandreyevka and Dorozhnyanka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region and the Nikolskoye, Neskuchnoye and Novomikhailovka settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic were destroyed," he specified.