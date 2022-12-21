Arms supply rescheduled from 2024-2025 to 2023 for build-up in forces, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The supply of the most demanded pieces of armament and equipment for the Russian army that is solving the tasks of the special military operation, has been rescheduled from 2024-2025 to 2023, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the final board meeting of the ministry attended by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The provision of the military groups solving the tasks of the special military operation with arms and equipment has become a major peculiarity of execution of the state defense order of 2022. The supplies of the most demanded pieces have been rescheduled from 2024-2025 to 2023 for fortifying their military forces," he said, adding that the state defense order on the main pieces of arms was fulfilled by 91% in 2022.